Principal heartbroken after search for student who never returned from midterm fails

Nyangancha on June 9, embarked on a mission to get the Form 2 boy who is orphaned back to school. The principal narrated entering a deep village in Budalang'i leading them to a primary school. Unfortunately, the student was not found as his whereabouts were unknown.

“Accompanied by my deputy, Form 2 Red class teacher and Form 2 class coordinator, we combed a village deep in Budalang'i and ended up at Mubwayo primary school, in search of our form two orphaned boy who had not reported after the midterm break. Unfortunately, we didn't find him, as his whereabouts were unknown,” said Nyangacha.

Ugenya High School Principal in search of his student Pulse Live Kenya

The passionate educator acknowledged seeing the difficult lives many had to go through noting that education was the only key to changing the lives of many underprivileged families.

“Life without a mother is really difficult. It's here on the ground that one gets to know the poverty levels of most homes. It's only education that can change the stories of these families,” Principal Nyangacha noted.

The efforts by the school head reflect his school’s performance. In the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Nyangacha’s Ugenya High School saw all its 174 candidates secure university slots.

Ugenya High School Principal in search of his student Pulse Live Kenya

The least candidate in the exam scored a C+ which is the required minimum entry for university.

The school was started by Siaya Senator James Orengo in 2011 when he was member of parliament for Ugenya Constituency and had its first group of candidates in 2014.