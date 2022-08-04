'TikToker' who injected himself to get 23-inch biceps dies on 55th birthday

To bulk himself up, Valdir injected yearly himself with a life-threatening oil, synthol.

As he used the oil to build his dream body, like his inspirations such as The Incredible Hulk, Valdir was reportedly warned by doctors of the dangers of nerve damage that he might experience along with muscle disfigurement or even face amputation if he did not discontinue using synthol.

However, he reportedly refused to listen to this advice.

In 2016, Segato, a former construction worker, said he wanted to bulk up even more.

“They call me Hulk, Schwarzenegger and He-Man all the time and I like that. I’ve doubled my biceps but I still want to be bigger,” he said.

Valdir Synthol

The muscleman insisted on using the said oil and even re-baptised himself ‘Valdir Synthol’ becoming a social media sensation when he showed off his more hefty self on his Instagram page.

Death

Valdir passed away after complaining about having shortness of breath. He was taken to the North Emergency Care Unit (UPA), a medical facility, but died soon after arrival at the facility.

“It was around 6 am, more or less. He came crawling through the back house and came to the front. Then he knocked on my mother’s window, knocked, knocked, then she woke up and he said ‘help me, help me because I’m dying,” said Moisés da Conceição da Silva, a neighbour to the deceased.

“They put him in the car and then the neighbour went to the UPA. He arrived at the UPA, he fell at the reception, having a heart attack. I think he had a heart attack.”