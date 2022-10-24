RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  metro

Winners Chapel pastor slumps and dies mysteriously after morning prayer

Andreas Kamasah

A senior pastor of Winners Chapel International church has died after slumping mysteriously shortly after morning prayer.

The sad incident happened at the church’s branch at Lokogoma, in the Lokoja metropolis of Nigeria’s Kogi State, leaving congregants and officials in a state of shock.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), before his death, pastor Fred Attabo, 68, was the senior pastor of the Lokogoma branch of the church, also known as Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Church Associate Pastor, Edwin Okolo, who reportedly confirmed the demise of his boss, said he was going to issue an official letter about the occurrence.

Attabo slumped and died in his office shortly after a morning prayer programme held at the church’s auditorium.

“Our senior pastor slumped in his office shortly after Friday’s Covenant Hour of Prayer this morning

“When it happened, we took him to the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, for medical attention.

“We accepted his death in good faith and have taken his body to the mortuary at Specialist Hospital, Lokoja,” a parishioner is quoted to have said.

It remains unclear what could have caused the man of God to suddenly slump and die.

This is not the first time a pastor has slumped to death. In February 2016, a pastor identified as Venerable Ogue slumped and died from cardiac arrest a few hours before officiating a burial service.

The man of God who was then 53 years old, was preparing to lead a team of other ministers to officiate at the burial when he collapsed and was rushed to the Lily Hospital, Deco Road, Warri, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

