A Nairobi businessman operating from Burma Market was on Wednesday found in an abandoned building in Athi River with his hands and feet tied up.

The man, one Michael Mungai alias Cheupe, was allegedly arrested by police officers in a Toyota Probox on Monday and had been missing since then.

Mr Mungai was rescued after he yelled for help and members of the public found him in the abandoned state.

A disagreement with Police commissioner

The Burma trader claims that a disagreement with Kamukunji Deputy County Commissioner Moses Lilan over a project at the market led to his abduction.

He reported that in addition to the Probox plates being covered, the alleged officers were not in uniform.

Mungai stated that he was reprimanded for stopping the project and told that he would have to fight the police over it after being given a pistol.

"The pistol had three rounds of bullets and the driver of the car confirmed the same to the others. They ensured that this gun was in my hands for the entire duration of my stay with them," he stated in a formal police report.

He reported the matter to Shauri Moyo Police Station where authorities dismissed claims that police officers were responsible for the abduction.

"The information we got was that this person said to have been arrested, was not available and did not come back to his house on that particular day Sunday. In the process of our investigations, our officers have been able to trace the person and found him in Athi River.

"This person was not arrested by the police and as at now our men are finding out what happened and who did this because we can’t allow abduction or any kind of such practices. I want to put it very clear that we are looking to arrest the perpetrators of this evil act that has been done to this person," said one officer Adamson Bungei.