Michelle Serut pays tribute to dad John Serut in emotional post

A heartbroken Michelle grieved that her father will now not meet the children she hopes to have or see the woman she hopes to become in the future.

Ms Serut, however, promised that she would make her father proud, regardless.

“Rest in peace to the love of my life. I hate that you won't see my children. I hate that you won't get to see the woman I become but I'll make you proud. I love you dad,” Michelle Serut eulogized her father.

KOT unmask Ex-MP John Serut’s past, as daughter appeals for Sh20M Pulse Live Kenya

Michelle Serut came to the limelight in October 2021, at a time when she was leading an online fundraiser for her dad's healthcare. At that particular time, she asked Kenyans to contribute to help pay for Mzee Serut’s medical bill which was about Sh20 million.

“Hey guys, so a lot of you don’t know me but I’m here requesting your help today. My father’s name is John Serut and he’s been unwell for a while now. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January of 2020. Since then, we’ve had medical bills totaling to about Sh20 Million.

"Our most recent bill was slightly over five million and we need the amount on top to cater for an insurance cover as we have exhausted the existing one due to bills amounting to 14 million this year alone. Below is the link. Please retweet widely. Thanks in advance,” read the appeal.

The former MP had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma which is a type of cancer that affects the plasma component in blood.

Serut was one of the key people that the late former President Daniel Moi relied on.