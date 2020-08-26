Migori Governor Okoth Obado on Wednesday morning surrendered to detectives after Director of Public Prosecutions ordered his arrested and prosecution over alleged acts of corruption and abuse of office.

Obado walked into the EACC offices in Kisii alongside nine others mentioned in Haji's order to prosecute.

They were placed under arrest and are currently being probed before being presented in court later today.

Among the suspects in the case are four of Obado's children who earned millions from fraudulent tenders in Migori County.

The Governor's children Dan Achola Okoth, Susan Scarlet Okoth, Jerry Zachary Okoth, and Adhiambo Evelyn Okoth received a cumulative Sh38.9 million out of the Sh73 million stolen from county coffers.

The Governor's close friend Jared Peter Odoyo Oluoch Kwanga is also accused of benefiting from fraudulent tenders and went on to rope in his wife, Christine Achola, his two brothers Joram and Patroba Otieno as well as his elderly mother, Peninah Auma.

Reports indicate that Peninanh Auma, who is in her seventies, is illiterate and may have been the victim of ambitious children who opened a bank account in her name and used it to transact huge amounts of money paid by the Migori County Government.