One of Migori Governor Okoth Obado's daughter has caused outrage on social media after she flashed the middle finger on cameras covering her arrest.

Kenyans on social media interrupted the Ms Obado's gesture as an insult to Kenyans, from whom she is accused of stealing millions of shillings.

The Governor, his two daughters, and two sons were arrested at the EACC offices in Kisii and later taken to Nairobi where they are set to be arraigned in court.

As they were being led to the EACC vehicles for transportation, one of the daughters flashed her middle finger before the cameras.

The middle finger is an obscene and offensive gesture used to show contempt or attitude of not being bothered.

"This is Obado’s daughter showing the middle finger. The audacity! The impunity! Governor Obado & several of his family members facing charges of corruption," Asmali Mohamed complained.

"So Obado's daughter literally told us "f**k you," Blogger Lord Mutai said.

"Obado's daughter showed us the middle finger coz she knows how our system is broken," another netizen opined.

Obado's children Dan Achola Okoth, Susan Scarlet Okoth, Jerry Zachary Okoth, and Adhiambo Evelyn Okoth received a cumulative Sh38.9 million out of the Sh73 million stolen from county coffers.

The Governor's close friend Jared Peter Odoyo Oluoch Kwanga is also accused of benefiting from fraudulent tenders and went on to rope in his wife, Christine Achola, his two brothers Joram and Patroba Otieno as well as his elderly mother, Peninah Auma.

Reports indicate that Peninanh Auma, who is in her seventies, is illiterate and may have been the victim of ambitious children who opened a bank account in her name and used it to transact huge amounts of money paid by the Migori County Government.

Here is a video of the incident: