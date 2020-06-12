A Member of County Assembly who escaped from a Covid-19 isolation centre is being hunted by the police.

Reports indicate that the Ward Representative was in quarantine after interacting with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

Police officers and health department officials in Migori are searching for the nominated MCA who is still missing.

She had been forcefully placed in quarantine after hiding herself and refusing to be tested which put people around her at risk.

A person in quarantine AFP

Quarantine escapees warned

County Health Executive Isca Oluoch said the MCA and a Covid-19 patient had escaped to neighbouring Tanzania.

The Health Ministry has warned Kenyans who have a plan on escaping Kenyans saying that they might expose others.

"We know you and we will find you," President Uhuru Kenyatta he said, adding that the escapees were putting the lives of others at risk.

The Ministry of Health noted that the risk of infection from escapees is high since most of them are in quarantine following contact tracing.