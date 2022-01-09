RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Migori miner rescued alive after being trapped for days [Photos]

Miriam Mwende

MP announces rescue of miner who had been trapped for days

Migori miner identified as Noah Ogweno, rescued after being trapped for 3 days
Migori miner identified as Noah Ogweno, rescued after being trapped for 3 days

Rongo Member of Parliament Paul Abuor has announced the safe rescue of a miner, days after he was trapped under an illegal mine in Migori County.

Seventy-two hours after the MP provided implements to assist with the rescue operation, the miner was lifted out from under the rubble and rushed to hospital.

Confirming the rescue, MP Abuor narrated that the excavators he had contracted worked overnight to rescue the miner.

"Our Rescue Team has managed to successfully get him out of the collapsed Goldmine alive and is currently on his way to the hospital.

"It has been a tense 72 Hours of operation and prayers that made this happen. Special thanks to the Excavator Operators led by Devine Ochola and other rescuers who worked day and night. I also wish to thank all those who offered us support throughout this operation to save Noah’s life," the MP said in a statement posted at 2:30 pm on January 9.

Members of the public look on as a miner who had been trapped for 3 days is rescued in Migori County
Members of the public look on as a miner who had been trapped for 3 days is rescued in Migori County Pulse Live Kenya
Migori miner identified as Noah, rescued after being trapped for 3 days
Migori miner identified as Noah, rescued after being trapped for 3 days Pulse Live Kenya
Migori miner identified as Noah, rescued after being trapped for 3 days
Migori miner identified as Noah, rescued after being trapped for 3 days Pulse Live Kenya

The rescue of Noah Ogweno comes at a time when the family of another miner, identified as Tom Okwach, voiced concerns that their kin had been trapped in the collapsed Abimbo gold mine for 37 days as of January 8.

The family from Siaya County has been camping at the site since the December 8, 2021 incident. Six out of ten miners who had gone into the mine before it collapsed were rescued alive.

"I am pleading with my fellow youths to stop going into shafts to mine because what I have experienced and lived to tell the tale, I will quit that work because it is very dangerous," one of the survivors urged at the time.

Migori miner identified as Noah, rescued after being trapped for 3 days
Migori miner identified as Noah, rescued after being trapped for 3 days Pulse Live Kenya

Miriam Mwende

