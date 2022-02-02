RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Migori speaker arrested after breaking into Finance office

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The incident happened at around 3AM on Wednesday.

Migori county assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth was arrested on Wednesday February 2, 2022 after breaking into the county assembly's Finance office.

Migori county commander Mark Wanajala reported having received intelligence indicating that strange people had broken into the county assembly Finance office at around 3:00 a.m.

He told the media that Mr Okoth was accompanied by seven others who assisted in retrieving sensitive files from the Finance Department into the Speaker's office.

Our officers rushed there and arrested Okoth and his accomplices in the middle of moving the said files.

Upon spotting the police officers, the speaker locked himself in his office but was later convinced to open and was arrested,” Wanjala said.

He added that the county official was being grilled by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Authorities are trying to establish the reason for the break-in, and how the alleged accomplices gained entry into the county assembly offices. They were found to be non-employees of the county assembly.

We found him with some files in his office but we are awaiting clarification from the finance department on which documents are missing,” the Migori County Commander said.

The Commander clarified that Speaker Okoth will be charged with counts of breaking and entering and not burglary which applies to intrusion at places of residence.

In December 2020, Boaz had been arrested by officers from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) after he was linked to a plan to defraud the county government of Migori.

He was arrested alongside his deputy Mathews Chacha, clerk Tom Opere, deputy-clerk Emanuel Aballa, supply chain manager Steve Okello as well as public service board member Brian Osodo.

The suspects were accused of colluding with 15 businessmen and contractors to defraud the county government in shoddy tenders.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

