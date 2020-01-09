Exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna on Thursday formally accepted a formal apology issued by the Deutsche Lufthansa AG, which operates Lufthansa Airlines.

The German airline sent the apology after it declined to allow him to board his flight to Nairobi on Tuesday morning.

"The Lufthansa Group which owns and operates Lufthansa, the airline that acquiesced to an illegal RED ALERT by Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and cancelled my flight LH590 to Nairobi on January 6, 2020, has FORMALLY APOLOGIZED to me. I accept their apology," Miguna announced Thursday.

A section of online citizens noted the rareness of Miguna accepting an apology, some questioning whether he had been compensated for the mishap.

"I'm focused, disciplined and relentless. No distractions," he responded.

Lufthansa said it had received a red alert from the Kenyan government after sending its passenger manifest ahead of the plane's departure.

The authorities had threatened to deny the airline landing rights if they proceeded with their flight with Miguna on board.

The activist is stranded in Berlin after the Government illegally sent red alerts blocking airlines from flying him to Kenya where multiple court orders have been issued against the relevant authorities - requiring his unconditional return to his motherland.