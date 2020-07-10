Forcefully exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna is making lemonade with the lemons handed to him by the Kenyan government which has refused to obey court orders requiring it to facilitate his return to Kenya.

Miguna is excelling in Canada where he recently co-founded KMM Lawyers with his longtime friend - Canadian-Jamaican lawyer Courtney Kazembe.

KMM Lawyers is a law firm with full time offices in Canada and in Jamaica as well as with a team that is allowed to appear in three countries including USA (state of New York), Barbados, and Trinidad & Tobago.

"Courtney Kazembe and I first met at Osgoode Hall Law School of York University in 1990. 30 years on, we have founded KMM LAWYERS (formerly Kazembe & Associates PC) with offices in Toronto and Jamaica and a team of lawyers called to the Bar in New York, Ontario, Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago. Thank you," Miguna said in a statement.

Before moving back to Kenya in 2007, Miguna had been a distinguished barrister and solicitor in Canada where he mainly worked on civil rights and immigration matters.

The activist's stay in Kenya was halted in February 2018 when he was forcefully taken out of Kenya under the orders of Interior CS Fred Matiang'i whose purported deportation order has since been declared illegal.

Since his forceful deportation, the government has defied over 13 court orders requiring state authorities to facilitate his unconditional to the country.

Miguna holds an LLB and a Master's degree in Law from Osgoode School of law at York University, as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics and Philosophy from the University of Toronto.