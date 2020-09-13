Deported opposition activist, Dr. Miguna Miguna took to social media with a moving statement over his sister who is seriously sick.

Taking to Twitter, Miguna divulged that his sister Mary Auma Osums is seriously sick in the country yet he (Miguna) cannot visit her.

He blamed President Uhutru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga for locking her out of the country, alleging that the duo is scared that he would lead a popular revolution.

“My dear sister Mary Auma Osuma is seriously ill in Mikayi Village, Dudi Kakelo, in Kasipul, Homa Bay County. But I cannot visit my sister because Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and Conman @RailaOdinga are SCARED that I'll lead a POPULAR REVOLUTION against them. Stay strong, my sister.” Wrote Miguna.

Netizens sympathized with teh exiled lawyer, admitting that he has gone through tough times and wishing his sister a quick recovery.

Miguna was dramatically deported in February 2018, days after administering an oath to Raila Odinga as “the People’s President” at Uhuru park.

His forced exile has seen him miss key family events with death striking his family at least twice.

Tragedy strikes

In January this year, the fiery activist lost his father in law, but could not attend the deceased’s burial.

"Mourning my father in law Mzee Benson Omolo Awange who passed suddenly in Migori Town, at around 12:30 a.m. on January 2, 2020. My heart-felt condolences to my mother in law, wife, Jane and Eunice, Ochieng', Gwayo, Judy and Awuor. May your soul Rest In Eternal Peace." Tweeted Miguna in January.

File image of Miguna Miguna's father in law Mzee Benson Omolo Awange

Earlier on, the lawyer also lost his sister in law Angelina Aoko.

“You raised me when I was a young boy. We have had a fantastic relationship for decades. You had the heart of pure gold. Unfortunately, the despots (President Uhuru Kenyatta and allies) have made sure that I could not say goodbye to you. Rest in Peace,” wrote Miguna while mourning Aoko.

His attempts to re-enter the country have been futile despite numerous court orders compelling the government to ensure his entry.