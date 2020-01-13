Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop blaming Chief Justice David Maraga, for government's disobedience of court orders.

Miguna in the post directed to the Deputy President called on him to decide on whether he supports upholding the rule of law or he does not.

He went on to say that the DP has been blaming the Chief Justice who does not head the police and other government departments tasked with ensuring his return as per the Court orders issued.

Miguna Miguna further stated that it is President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been disobeying Court Orders allowing him to return to the country and DP Ruto should address him directly.

Miguna Miguna attends high-profile contintal party in Berlin-Germany

“To deputy despot William Ruto: Make a decision whether you support the Rule of Law and the Obedience of all Court Orders or you don't. Stop blaming Chief Justice David Maraga. Maraga does not head or command the Kenya Police org any security organs of the State. The person DISOBEYING Court Orders is your "boss" Despot Uhuru Kenyatta. Address him DIRECTLY. #DespotsMustFall #RevolutionNow,” read Miguna’s post.

Blocked

The Canada-based lawyer is currently in Germany after the Government of Kenya blocked airlines from flying him to Kenya.

According to the self-proclaimed General, he is in Berlin, Germany waiting for the Kenyan Government to obey Court Orders allowing his return.

"At the Presse Ball Berlin on January 11, 2020, as the "small man" continues to wait for despots to obey court orders and for justice to be done and to be seen to be done," wrote Miguna in a recent tweet.