Exiled Kenyan activist Miguna Miguna is not alone in his much-publicized call for a revolution in Kenya's public governance.

On Thursday, Miguna's son, Biko Miguna, came out in solidarity with his father who has been stranded in Germany after the Kenyan government declined to obey court orders requiring it to facilitate the outspoken lawyer's return to Kenya.

Biko, who is named after the South African anti-apartheid hero Steve Biko, posted a photo of his father addressing a press conference in Berlin, Germany where he cheered his dad's movement - the NRM Kenya.

"The NRMKE remains fearless," the 23-year old said after which he used a photo of his father in Germany as his profile picture.

Despite his no-nonsense public persona, Miguna is not afraid to profess his love for his family which he says is his pillar of strength.

"My children are very supportive of my return to Kenya. They keep encouraging me to fight on because they are a lot like me. The only one who is worried is my wife," Miguna said shortly after he was forcefully exiled in February 2018 for swearing in ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Miguna's explosive memoir, Peeling Back the Mask, was dedicated to his children.

"My children Atieno (Atis nyar Apondo), Biko (Abuki) Thuon, Suré (Asuro), Anyango (Nyangi Juma) and Achieng’ (Chichi my creative tutor) Roda – I cannot thank you enough. I know how you have suffered quietly, watching as your edifice, the confidence, security and stability that we all valued, suddenly appeared to crumble around us. You watched in silence as I successfully tried to shield you (perhaps unsuccessfully) from the ravages of corrosive selfishness, envy, jealousy and betrayal," Miguna said of his children.