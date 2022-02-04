RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

IEBC clerks in Canada lack internet, Miguna claims

Cyprian Kimutai

Miguna also expressed his worry for the credibility of the elections.

Kenyan political exile Miguna Miguna has decried the lack of internet connectivity at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices in Canada.

The controversial lawyer went further to explain how the clerks insecure servers private servers that may pose as a risk during the much anticipated August General Elections.

"Whenever they access the internet using laptops and personal mobile phones, they use INSECURE PRIVATE SERVERS. We need guarantees that the Diaspora votes will not be stolen," shared Miguna via his Twitter handle.

This information comes a day after the 60-year-old announced he had transferred his voting station from Kenya to Canada.

On Thursday, February 3, Miguna was among many Kenyans living in Canada, who visited the Kenya High Commission office and Consulates to register as a voter.

This as IEBC intensifies its campaign on registration in the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise in the diaspora which is ongoing in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver for 15 days.

"I attended at the IEBC's Mobile Station in Toronto and made sure I am on the voters' register," Miguna stated.

"Miguna Miguna was among the many Kenyans living in Canada, who visited Kenya High Commission office and Consulates to register as a voter, change particulars or transfer their voting station from Kenya to Canada," IEBC acknowledged Miguna's visit to the Kenya High Commission office.

Kenyans in the diaspora had asked IEBC to extend the deadline for voter registration from 15 days to at least six weeks.

In a statement, the Kenya Diaspora Alliance (KDA), which consists of 46 Kenyan diaspora organizations around the globe, faulted IEBC for giving 15 days to Kenyans in the diaspora to register as voters, yet other citizens in Kenya have been given 3 weeks.

Cyprian Kimutai

