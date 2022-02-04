IEBC clerks in Canada lack internet, Miguna claims

The controversial lawyer went further to explain how the clerks insecure servers private servers that may pose as a risk during the much anticipated August General Elections.

"Whenever they access the internet using laptops and personal mobile phones, they use INSECURE PRIVATE SERVERS. We need guarantees that the Diaspora votes will not be stolen," shared Miguna via his Twitter handle.

This information comes a day after the 60-year-old announced he had transferred his voting station from Kenya to Canada.

On Thursday, February 3, Miguna was among many Kenyans living in Canada, who visited the Kenya High Commission office and Consulates to register as a voter.

Pulse Live Kenya

This as IEBC intensifies its campaign on registration in the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise in the diaspora which is ongoing in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver for 15 days.

"I attended at the IEBC's Mobile Station in Toronto and made sure I am on the voters' register," Miguna stated.

"Miguna Miguna was among the many Kenyans living in Canada, who visited Kenya High Commission office and Consulates to register as a voter, change particulars or transfer their voting station from Kenya to Canada," IEBC acknowledged Miguna's visit to the Kenya High Commission office.

Kenyans in the diaspora had asked IEBC to extend the deadline for voter registration from 15 days to at least six weeks.