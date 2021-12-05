Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has announced a Sh250,000 reward for 25 sets of furniture stolen from a friend.
Sonko announces Sh250,000 reward for stolen furniture
It is suspected that the furniture was stolen from a friend's premises
The politician narrated that a German national doing business at the Kenyan coast had lost the furniture to theft, which she suspected was perpetrated by her workers.
The unique sets of hotel furniture are believed to have been sold to a business in Shanzu.
"A German lady friend of mine has lost 25 sets of furniture as attached below, its suspected to have been stolen through an inside job/game from her business premises around Shanzu area in Mombasa County...
"The 25 sets of furniture were stolen during the covid period when businesses were closed. She's offering a reward of Sh250,000/= to anyone who will give credible information which will lead to the recovery of furniture.
"It's suspected they were sold to someone owning a club/hotel at the North Coast," Sonko's announcement read.
Sonko Humour
The politician has also kept his followers entertained with a series of gag posts uploaded over the weekend.
One of the posts read: "My neighbour fought his wife because he gave her two eggs to prepare him breakfast, one was to boil and fry the other one. The husband was upset because the wife fried the egg that was to be boiled and boiled the one was to be fried."
Another, which received numerous reactions went: "I came to realize Good English is very important. There is nothing like, 'How was your day'. It is either you say 'How was your day' or you rather put it 'How was your day'. The 'How' is supposed to come before 'Was', followed by 'your Day'. So stop saying 'How was your day'. The right one should be 'How was your day'. Period!"
