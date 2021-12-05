RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Sonko announces Sh250,000 reward for stolen furniture

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

It is suspected that the furniture was stolen from a friend's premises

File image of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
File image of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has announced a Sh250,000 reward for 25 sets of furniture stolen from a friend.

Recommended articles

The politician narrated that a German national doing business at the Kenyan coast had lost the furniture to theft, which she suspected was perpetrated by her workers.

The unique sets of hotel furniture are believed to have been sold to a business in Shanzu.

"A German lady friend of mine has lost 25 sets of furniture as attached below, its suspected to have been stolen through an inside job/game from her business premises around Shanzu area in Mombasa County...

"The 25 sets of furniture were stolen during the covid period when businesses were closed. She's offering a reward of Sh250,000/= to anyone who will give credible information which will lead to the recovery of furniture.

"It's suspected they were sold to someone owning a club/hotel at the North Coast," Sonko's announcement read.

Mike Sonko announces Sh250,000 reward for furniture stolen from Mombasa hotel
Mike Sonko announces Sh250,000 reward for furniture stolen from Mombasa hotel Pulse Live Kenya

Sonko Humour

The politician has also kept his followers entertained with a series of gag posts uploaded over the weekend.

One of the posts read: "My neighbour fought his wife because he gave her two eggs to prepare him breakfast, one was to boil and fry the other one. The husband was upset because the wife fried the egg that was to be boiled and boiled the one was to be fried."

Another, which received numerous reactions went: "I came to realize Good English is very important. There is nothing like, 'How was your day'. It is either you say 'How was your day' or you rather put it 'How was your day'. The 'How' is supposed to come before 'Was', followed by 'your Day'. So stop saying 'How was your day'. The right one should be 'How was your day'. Period!"

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sonko announces Sh250,000 reward for stolen furniture

Sonko announces Sh250,000 reward for stolen furniture

Update: Death toll rises to 24 in Kitui river bus tragedy

Update: Death toll rises to 24 in Kitui river bus tragedy

Germany's Chancellor Merkel bows out in style [PHOTOS]

Germany's Chancellor Merkel bows out in style [PHOTOS]

Expect internet services from Kenya Power

Expect internet services from Kenya Power

Purchasing new embassies will cost Sh5 billion per year - Foreign Affairs

Purchasing new embassies will cost Sh5 billion per year - Foreign Affairs

Westlands MP's plan to transform Nairobi into Smart City

Westlands MP's plan to transform Nairobi into Smart City

Omanyala joins GSU Recce Squad for special role

Omanyala joins GSU Recce Squad for special role

State House Chief of Staff appointed honourary warden at KWS

State House Chief of Staff appointed honourary warden at KWS

Waiguru joins Sipangwingwi Challenge to promote Kenyan talent [Video]

Waiguru joins "Sipangwingwi Challenge" to promote Kenyan talent [Video]

Trending

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a pass out parade at the KDF's Recruits Training School in Eldoret

DP Ruto's firm wins Sh190M Nairobi county gov't tender

Deputy President William Ruto

Student who received Sh102M from boyfriend breaks silence

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge and her boyfriend Marc De Mesel

26-yr-old billionaire commits suicide in Kenya after media pressure

Failed business drove New Zealand entrepreneur Jake Millar to commit suicide in Kenya