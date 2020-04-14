Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has explain why his food donation humper included several bottles of Hennesy - an expensive alcoholic made in Cognac, France.

Sonko said the food distribution programme was meant to protect vulnerable people in slums and decided to included several bottles of brandy to help kill the corona virus disease.

"We have been giving some small bottles of hennessy in the food pack that we have been distributing. I think research from the World Health Organization (WHO) has shown that alcohol plays a strong part in killing the corona virus," Sonko said.

However, Pulse Like Kenya can authoritatively confirm that the WHO has categorically warned people that drinking alcohol does not in any way protect you from Covid19.

The WHO has in fact warned that excessive drinking of alcohol exposes one to other health challenges that would complicate in the event one contracted Corona virus.

However, the WHO has recommended the use of sanitizers which are effective in killing particles of the corona virus on the condition that the sanitizer contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Hennessy has about 40 percent alcoholic content and would be useless in fighting corona virus even if used as a hand sanitizer.

Sonko has called on the government to lift a ban against his NGO, the Sonko Rescue Team - which has been barred from food distribution during the Covid19 crisis.