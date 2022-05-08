Mike Sonko's Controversial Mother's Day Message

Sonko who is in the race to succeed Mombasa governor Hassan Joho found himself at the center of controversy after a family in Mombasa accused him of using their late mother´s grave for political mileage.

A member of the aggrieved family was captured in a viral video telling Sonko amid sobs to look for his mother´s grave elsewhere as the politician had visited the wrong grave.

"Itś so sad and painful for Sonko to come here and claim that this is his mothers grave. Let Sonko look for his mothers grave. This one is not it," the man said.

In his response which he timed to coincide with mothers' day, Sonko dismissed the man as a fraud, vowing to make his dossier public in the coming days.

"Happy mother's day to your mother rafiki ya Sultan. Ingawa mama yako yuko hai Lamu ulimuua na kuclaim kaburi si yake ndio upate laki moja na elfu hamsini za sultan," Sonko began.

Sonko added that he would bring liberation so that people do not accept money to lie about their parents' deaths.

"Tunaleta ukombozi ndio watu wasitumike tena , wasiue mama zao kwa ajili ya pesa duni. Mungu amjaaliye mama yako Lamu umri mrefu. Mungu akusamehe kwa kumuua mama yako akiwa hai, kwa kuwa hujui upweke, huzuni na uchungu mayatima wanapitia." He added.

"Your dossier is loading. Fraudster na mganga. Happy mothers to all mothers out there in Mombasa and Kenya at large," concluded the politician who will be flying the Wiper party flag in Mombasa County gubernatorial race.

Pulse Live Kenya

Shifting base and relocating Sonko Rescue Team to Mombasa

Ever since announcing his bid for Mombasa, Sonko has moved in to cement his ties with the county, shifting his operations from Nairobi to the Coastal city.

Sonko Rescue Team (SRT) has since shifted its base from Nairobi to Mombasa in what the politician says is due to “public demand”.

Critics however insist that it is a populist tactic to mobilize votes since he will be vying for the county boss position in Mombasa and no longer needs any political support in Nairobi.

Pulse Live Kenya

“There are those who demean the work we do. But the entry of the Sonko rescue team into the county of Mombasa signifies yet another chance to extend the helping hand to the people of the coastal city and the entire region as well,” Mr. Sonko recently said at the burial of a Mombasa based mechanic where SRT footed the expenses.

SRT boss, Mohammed Jawe also defended the team, noting that the group is not a political outfit and will still be active in Nairobi even after shifting its base to Mombasa.