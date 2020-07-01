Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has offered to pay legal fees for Mary Kwamboka, who is claiming to have sired a child with Chief Justice David Maraga.

Her offer comes after Ms. Kwamboka caused a commotion at Milimani law courts on Tuesday, after claiming that the Chief Justice had refused to take care of their child.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Senator Omanga said she understands her anger as a woman and would not condemn her despite not approving of the way she approached the matter.

She went on to state that CJ Maraga is a respected elder and leader, and she would like to see that the matter is settled as soon as possible for the sake of the child.

“Dear Kwamboka, as a woman and a mother, I understand your anger and refuse to join ranks with those who are condemning you. I may not agree with your methods because Chief Justice HON. David Maraga is a respected elder and Leader, but you deserve fairness by all means. Personally, I would like to see this matter resolved as soon as possible because a minor is involved and the best interests of the child comes first,” reads part of her post.

Mary Kwamboka claims Chief Justice David Maraga refuses to take care of a child they sired

Senator Omanga went on to offer Sh100,000 for legal representation and DNA test to prove the allegations against Chief Justice David Maraga.

She however, noted that to get the money, Mary Kwamboka has to convince her in private that the child exists and there was prior contact with CJ Maraga.

“I believe you will need legal representation and DNA test to prove the allegations against the CJ and I AM WILLING TO PROVIDE Ksh. 100,000 TO CATER FOR THAT PROVIDED YOU CAN PRIVATELY CONVINCE ME OF THE MERIT OF YOUR CASE INCLUDING THE EXISTENCE OF THE MINOR AND PRIOR CONTACT WITH THE CJ IF ANY. Like I said, as a woman leader and mother I would like to give you the benefit of doubt, but I hope you appreciate why I would like to confirm the allegations first as the CJ is well-known to me as a responsible man of integrity. Kindly get in touch. Thanks. #MamaMIRADI,” said Senator Millicent Omanga.

