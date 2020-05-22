Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga's defection from the Tanga Tanga camp has complicated Deputy President William Ruto's food distribution programme in Nairobi.

On Thursday, Omanga shared photos which showed her team distributing care packages which were branded "Mama Miradi" which is her political signature identity.

The photos were shortly after shared by Ruto's online messaging henchman Dennis Itumbi who credited the DP for the care packages.

"DP William Ruto feeding programme continues. Reaching vulnerable families by all means #HustlerNation," Itumbi wrote.

A source in Ruto's camp intimated that Omanga had been picked as one of the distributors of the food which was supposed to be branded "William Ruto Foundation" with the name of the distributors appended below.

On Wednesday, for example, Ruto joined Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah to distribute care packages in Nachu Ward.

The packages were branded "William Ruto Foundation & Kimani Ichungwa" since the MP was in charge of the distribution phase.

However, Omanga has in the recent week been keen to distance herself from the Tanga Tanga camp after the Jubilee Party threatened to expel her hence her decision to distribute the care packages without mention of the William Ruto Foundation.

The nominated Senator is among Senators who have signed an impeachment motion against Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki - a n insider in the Ruto camp who has fallen out with President Uhuru Kenyatta.