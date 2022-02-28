Milly Nafula gets furnished house, Sh3.5M university scholarship

The 32-year-old mother of two received a Sh3.5 million scholarship and a furnished two-bedroom house in Chereng’any, Trans Nzoia County. Both from the Mount Kenya University founder, Professor Simon Gicharu.

While delivering his promise Prof. Gicharu said the University was going to do everything possible to ensure Nafula gets the best education.

“We are committed as an institution and I have been assured by the university, and Equip African College, that we are going to do everything possible to ensure that indeed we offer quality education to her,” he stated.

Nafula who has been working as a casual labourer at a posho mill, caught the attention of many after her story was aired by Citizen TV as she narrated the experience she had been through leading to her working as a casual despite her good grades.

Her secondary education was not a walk in the park either, her mother had to sell their piece of land so that she could complete her studies.

“I joined Manor House High School in Kitale in 2003 but dropped out for a whole year while in Form Three due to lack of fees. My mother sold our land so that I could complete my Form four in 2007,” she recants.

Her mother’s demise in 2012 then changed her life as she was now forced to take up the responsibilities of taking care of her siblings.

With the new lease of life, Nafula believes she is on the right path to rebuilding her future.