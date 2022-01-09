Siaya miner rescued alive after being trapped for 38 days [Photos]

Seventy-hours after the MP provided implements to assist with the rescue operation, the miner was lifted out from under the rubble and rushed to hospital.

Confirming the rescue, MP Abuor narrated that the excavators he had contracted worked overnight to rescue the miner.

"Our Rescue Team has managed to successfully get him out of the collapsed Goldmine alive and is currently on his way to the hospital.

"It has been a tense 72 Hours of operation and prayers that made this happen. Special thanks to the Excavator Operators led by Devine Ochola and other rescuers who worked day and night. I also wish to thank all those who offered us support throughout this operation to save Noah’s life," the MP said in a statement posted at 2:30 pm on January 9.

