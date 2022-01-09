RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Siaya miner rescued alive after being trapped for 38 days [Photos]

Miriam Mwende

MP announces rescue of miner who had been trapped for 38 days

Rongo Member of Parliament Paul Abuor has announced the safe rescue of a miner, 38 days after he was trapped under an illegal mine in Siaya County.

Seventy-hours after the MP provided implements to assist with the rescue operation, the miner was lifted out from under the rubble and rushed to hospital.

Confirming the rescue, MP Abuor narrated that the excavators he had contracted worked overnight to rescue the miner.

"Our Rescue Team has managed to successfully get him out of the collapsed Goldmine alive and is currently on his way to the hospital.

"It has been a tense 72 Hours of operation and prayers that made this happen. Special thanks to the Excavator Operators led by Devine Ochola and other rescuers who worked day and night. I also wish to thank all those who offered us support throughout this operation to save Noah’s life," the MP said in a statement posted at 2:30 pm on January 9.

Members of the public look on as a miner who had been trapped for 38 days is rescued in Siaya County
Members of the public look on as a miner who had been trapped for 38 days is rescued in Siaya County Pulse Live Kenya
Siaya miner identified as Noah, rescued after being trapped at Abimbo gold mine for 38 days Pulse Live Kenya
Siaya miner identified as Noah, rescued after being trapped at Abimbo gold mine for 38 days Pulse Live Kenya

Miriam Mwende

