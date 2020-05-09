The Ministry of Health on Saturday clarified on reports of 2 positive Coronavirus cases at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

Speaking to reporters, CAS Rashid Aman assured the republic that the rapid response teams would be on site to monitor the situation there.

"On the two cases in Industrial Area Remand Prison, I’m certain our Emergency Operation Centre and Rapid Response Team must have been alerted and are aware of it. The correctional facilities are one of those high risk areas we have identified because of the nature of the facilities and the closeness of inmates.

Ministry of Health clarifies on reports of 2 Coronavirus cases at Industrial Area Remand Prison

"Part of our testing strategy involves working with the Prisons Department and others in order to be able to determine, first of all transmission of Covid-19 and then putting all those necessary measures that we require to be able to protect the inmates," he assured.

Also Read: 3 new rules for Eastleigh and old Town after cessation of movement order

4 Tanzanians test positive for Coronavirus in Kenya

The CS clarified that the four Tanzanian nationals who tested positive for Covid-19 in the country would be handled in a diplomatic way.

He explained that it would be difficult to bar foreigners from within East African nations from crossing borders due to trade relations.

He, however, added that the nations are in constant communication of the matter.

"At our border points we have families that are straddled on either side, therefore, they cross over. In addition we have trackers. But we need to have better control on especially on those coming in," he stated.

Also Read: 28 new Coronavirus cases confirmed, total now at 649