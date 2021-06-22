Ministry of Health directive for Kenyans seeking 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Ministry of Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache alerted Kenyans that the doses will be at facilities countrywide by Wednesday.

The announcement followed a consignment of vaccines which arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday evening.

"From Wednesday when I am sure the vaccine will have reached most facilities in Kenya we would wish that people should get out and go for their second dose.

"This vaccine donation that we have received has got a life of about one month and so up to to the end of July the vaccines will be in good condition and can therefore be administered," the PS stated.

Health PS Susan Mochache.

PS Mochache received over 350,000 doses of the vaccine, which were donated by the Government of Denmark.

The PS further noted that the donation had come at an opportune time as the remaining vials were on average at 5,000.

"Had we not received this donation we would basically be having no vaccines in the next few weeks and so really with the vaccines we will be able to roll out the vaccine to the rest of the people who had received their first dose.

"I urge Kenyans that we should continue to adhere to the protocols. COVID-19 is still with us and is still causing severe sickness among our people and the virus has caused so many deaths in our country. The vaccination is just an intervention which we will fully realize its benefit when we have achieved the harder immunity which is 30 percent of our population," she explained.

Covid-19 vaccination in Kenya

The latest statistics from MoH indicate that a total of 1,183,376 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Those who have received the first round of vaccination are 995,012 while those who had received the second doses by Monday were 188,364.

"The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 18.9% with the majority being males at 56% while females are at 44%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is now at 0.72%.