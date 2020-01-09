Locusts have invaded parts of Meru county as they were spotted feeding on shrubs and grass.

Miraa farmers are said to be living in fear of as the locust invasion in northern Kenya is rapidly spreading.

The locusts were reportedly spotted at Ndumuru village in Ntunene ward and Kina Meru Kiutine.

On Tuesday the government kicked off the aerial spraying of desert locusts in Wajir County in an effort to contain the insects.

The first phase of the spraying was carried out in Wajir South as it targeted the locusts that had settled in around Wajir-Garissa border.

Locusts feared to have invaded parts of Meru county

Aerial spraying

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna had assured residents in Northern Kenya that the locusts do not pose a threat to their health.

Locusts invaded Mandera, Marsabit and Wajir counties two weeks ago, prompting an outcry from local leaders and residents.

National Assembly leader Aden Duale had accused Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri of inaction as swarms of desert locusts invaded North Eastern Kenya.

Duale had opined that if nothing was done to manage the situation the insects would invade other parts of the country and destroy crops.