The Ministry of Health has announced that it will conduct Mass Testing from three locations in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area today (Wednesday).

The targeted testing which will be free of charge will take place at St. Teresa’s Boys Secondary School, the New Eastleigh Primary School and Zawadi Primary School.

The exercise begins at 10AM and will continue up to 3PM.

The free mass testing exercise is among the measures put in place by the government in the quest to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Eastleigh is one of the areas that was marked by government as a Covid-19 hot spot in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

Low turnout

On May 3, Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman noted that mass testing in hot spot areas had recorded low turnouts compared to the Ministry’s set targets.

“The outcome of the tests so far has shown a low turnout in some of these areas. In the last two days, the testing teams have tested 803 against a target of 2000 in Kawangware, 494 in Eastleigh against a target of 3000,” he said.

CAS Aman appealed to Kenyans to present themselves for testing as he assured that the Ministry of Health had the required capacity to conduct the testing.