Meet George Natembeya's replacement as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner

Maalim will be taking over from George Natembeya who resigned on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 to focus on his political ambitions.

On the other hand, William Kangethe Thuku has been appointed as the new Nairobi regional commissioner. Thuku was serving in the office of the President

Narok County Commissioner Evans Achoki has been picked as the new Eastern regional commissioner replacing Isaiah Nakoru who will be moving to Western in the same capacity.

Nairobi's regional commissioner James Kyalo Kianda is now headed to the North-Eastern region.

The North Eastern regional boss Nicodemus Ndalana has been transferred to the office of the President. Wilfred Agage Nyangwanga who was in charge of Central has been transferred to the office of the President.

Esther Wamuyu Maina who was in charge of the Western region have been moved to the Central region in the same capacity.

George Natembeya Resignation

Natembeya resigned on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 to focus on his political ambitions.

"I will on Wednesday formally announce my resignation to focus on politics as l seek the backing of residents of Trans Nzoia to become their governor.

"My rivals have been asking me to remove my official uniform and face them in Trans Nzoia. As from Wednesday, I will hang my boots to teach them about leadership," he said.

The tough-talking security boss has been in public service for 25 years since he joined as a district officer.