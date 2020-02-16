Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and a member of the County Assembly risk going to jail for six months after they were cited for contempt of court.

According to Daily Nation, Justice Sila Munyao of the Environment and Land Court in Mombasa has directed Mr Joho and Changamwe MCA Bernard Ogutu to attend court on March 3 for mitigation before being sentenced

Mombasa businessman Ashok Doshi and his wife, Pratibha, had filed an application seeking to have Mr Joho and the MCA cited for contempt of court for disobeying a court order restraining the county government of Mombasa from trespassing on a parcel of land belonging to them.

File image Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho

In their application, Mr Doshi and his wife wanted the Governor and the MCA summoned to court to show cause why they should not be committed to civil jail for six months for disobeying court orders.

“Mr Joho has not denied that he was on the suit property, neither has he denied inciting the persons present to undertake acts of vandalism complained of,” said Justice Munyao in his ruling.

The judge further noted that Mr Joho had not sworn any affidavit to refute that he was in the parcel of land.

Through lawyer Willis Oluga, the businessman and his wife argued that on May 10 last year, county government officials led by Mr Joho, accompanied by some leaders from Mombasa, hired goons who invaded the land and demolished the gate in breach of the court order.

Justice Munyao further said that it was not difficult for the court to find that there was a violation of the court orders by Mr Joho and Mr Ogutu.