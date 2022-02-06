RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Joho shares quote on character after divorce went public

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

The Mombasa governor is getting divorced from his wife of 11 years

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has shared a pensive quote to his online followers amid reports of his pending divorce.

Recommended articles

Governor 001 selected a quote he attributed to Lao Tzu about character.

It stated: "Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny."

The governor went on to wish his followers a 'blessed weekend'.

The message received mixed reactions from his followers, with some who are residents of Mombasa County taking the chance to raise their concerns.

A majority of Mombasa residents who replied to Governor Joho's post complained about new traffic routes unveiled recently by the city's Transport and Infrastructure department.

Four main roads were affected: Digo, Jomo Kenyatta round-about to Saba Saba Road, Sheikh Abdallah Farsi and Ronald Ngala roads.

Others referred to the governor's ending marriage as others took the opportunity to raise their political views.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Joho shares quote on character after divorce went public

Joho shares quote on character after divorce went public

How far people should stand when a helicopter lands - KCAA

How far people should stand when a helicopter lands - KCAA

Murkomen claims Uhuru will be President for a 3rd term via puppet

Murkomen claims Uhuru will be President for a 3rd term via puppet

President Kenyatta in Ethiopia for AU summit amid insecurity

President Kenyatta in Ethiopia for AU summit amid insecurity

Covid-19 vaccine uptake among teachers is high, MOH says

Covid-19 vaccine uptake among teachers is high, MOH says

I know my God, I know where heaven is, Sudi responds to Kenyans

I know my God, I know where heaven is, Sudi responds to Kenyans

Murder suspects arrested in Kenya arraigned in UK court

Murder suspects arrested in Kenya arraigned in UK court

IEBC clerks in Canada lack internet, Miguna claims

IEBC clerks in Canada lack internet, Miguna claims

Wavinya Ndeti's promise to Machakos residents as she resigns from gov't

Wavinya Ndeti's promise to Machakos residents as she resigns from gov't

Trending

German bank rejects suspicious Sh785 million transfer to CBK

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

KQ to stop shipping monkeys after accident

Kenya airways planes

Media Council report says 40% of Kenyans don't watch TV

Kenyans watching TV

Moses Kuria’s message after DP Ruto visited him in Dubai [Photos]

Deputy President William Ruto and Oscar Sudi Visits Oscar Sudi in Dubai