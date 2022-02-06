Joho shares quote on character after divorce went public

Governor 001 selected a quote he attributed to Lao Tzu about character.

It stated: "Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny."

The governor went on to wish his followers a 'blessed weekend'.

The message received mixed reactions from his followers, with some who are residents of Mombasa County taking the chance to raise their concerns.

A majority of Mombasa residents who replied to Governor Joho's post complained about new traffic routes unveiled recently by the city's Transport and Infrastructure department.

Four main roads were affected: Digo, Jomo Kenyatta round-about to Saba Saba Road, Sheikh Abdallah Farsi and Ronald Ngala roads.