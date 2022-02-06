Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has shared a pensive quote to his online followers amid reports of his pending divorce.
Joho shares quote on character after divorce went public
The Mombasa governor is getting divorced from his wife of 11 years
Governor 001 selected a quote he attributed to Lao Tzu about character.
It stated: "Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny."
The governor went on to wish his followers a 'blessed weekend'.
The message received mixed reactions from his followers, with some who are residents of Mombasa County taking the chance to raise their concerns.
A majority of Mombasa residents who replied to Governor Joho's post complained about new traffic routes unveiled recently by the city's Transport and Infrastructure department.
Four main roads were affected: Digo, Jomo Kenyatta round-about to Saba Saba Road, Sheikh Abdallah Farsi and Ronald Ngala roads.
Others referred to the governor's ending marriage as others took the opportunity to raise their political views.
