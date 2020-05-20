Monday declared a public holiday

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i has declared Monday 25th a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

The CS made the announcement in a Gazette Notice no. 3651, dated May 20th, 2020.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of Public Holidays Act, declares that Monday, the 25th May, 2020, shall be a Public Holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr," read the notice.

Gazette Notice