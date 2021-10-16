RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Monica Juma hands over office to new Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

A new dawn.

Former Defence CS Monica Juma officially hands over to former Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa at the Defence Headquarters in Hurlingam.
Former Defence CS Monica Juma officially hands over to former Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa at the Defence Headquarters in Hurlingam.

Friday, October 15 marked the official handover of office within the Ministry of Defence (MoD) between outgoing Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ambassador Dr. Monica Juma and the incoming CS Eugene Wamalwa at the Defence Headquarters in Hurlingam.

Recommended articles

In her address Dr. Juma expressed her gratitude and pleasure in having had the opportunity to serve within the MoD twice and of the immense support accorded to her throughout her tenure and urged everyone to endeavor to serve at their best.

The new CS said he was honoured to have joined the great KDF family and looked forward to apply his experience and extensive skillset garnered over his career within the ministries.

In her address Dr. Juma expressed her gratitude and pleasure in having had, twice, the opportunity to serve within the MoD and of the immense support accorded to her throughout her tenures and urged everyone to endeavor to serve at their best.
In her address Dr. Juma expressed her gratitude and pleasure in having had, twice, the opportunity to serve within the MoD and of the immense support accorded to her throughout her tenures and urged everyone to endeavor to serve at their best. Pulse Live Kenya

Cabinet Reshuffle

On Thursday, October 14 Wamalwa officially handed over his previous Devolution docket to the incoming CS Charles Keter.

Wamalwa handed over the State Department of ASALs Development and Special programs following the recent reshuffle of the Cabinet by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During the ceremony, Wamalwa thanked the Devolution Development partners whom he said have greatly been part of the continuous transformative journey towards strengthening devolution.

“I wish to thank the Ministry of Devolution family/colleagues whom we worked with in driving the Devolution agenda forward, the Council of Governors that we worked with to build Intergovernmental Relations to an all-time best in serving same Kenyans in one indivisible Nation called Kenya,” Wamalwa said.

Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa handing over Devolution docket to the incoming CS Charles Keter.Image: EUGENE WAMALWA/TWITTER ACCOUNT
Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa handing over Devolution docket to the incoming CS Charles Keter.Image: EUGENE WAMALWA/TWITTER ACCOUNT Pulse Live Kenya

Keter said that his team will strive to improve and continue with the good work of his predecessors guided by the mandate of providing policy direction and leadership for effective management of devolution.

"The intention of Devolution is to bring services closer to the people and create a platform from which communities could participate in decisions that affect their economic and political well-being," said Keter.

In Uhuru’s changes that were announced last month, CS Monica Juma was moved from Defence to Energy; Keter from Energy to Devolution, and Wamalwa from Devolution to Defence.

Four PSs were also reassigned to improve service delivery to the citizens as the president’s term approaches the end.

State Department for Public Works PS Gordon O. Kihalangwa was moved to Energy and replaced with Solomon Kitungu from the Transport Department.

FILE: President Uhuru Kenyatta chairs a cabinet meeting held on Thursday October 8, 2020
FILE: President Uhuru Kenyatta chairs a cabinet meeting held on Thursday October 8, 2020 Pulse Live Kenya

Energy PS Joseph Njoroge was moved to State Department for Transport.

The powerful docket of social protection, pensions, and senior citizens were moved from the Ministry of Labour and will now be domiciled at the public service ministry.

The President also reconstituted and renamed the Ministry of Public Service & Gender as the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs & Special Programmes.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Uhuru issues demands as heartbreak grips Kianjokoma brothers' funeral

Uhuru issues demands as heartbreak grips Kianjokoma brothers' funeral

11 fashion choices by women that men hate

11 fashion choices by women that men hate

Trending

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and activist Boniface Mwangi

Self confessed serial killer lynched by mob

20-year-old Masten Milimu Wanjala who was arrested over kidnapping and murder of two children in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi County

Matiang'i discloses a secret Uhuru told him before travelling abroad

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i at a past meeting in Mombasa

Badi Muhsin visited the grave of late KTN presenter day before his death [Photos]

The late Badi Muhsin during his final days when he visited the grave of the late KTN presenter Ahmed Darwesh