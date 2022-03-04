Moses Kuria now in talks with Kenya Kwanza alliance

In a statement on his social media, he said that his party Chama Cha Kazi shares values embraced by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“This is to inform Kenyans that Chama Cha Kazi Party and 21 other political parties are in early talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that will lead to a very broad-based grand coalition that will deliver the nation to peace and prosperity. Details to follow,” read Kuria’s post on Facebook.

In February, the Gatundu MP had said that he was not too eager to join the Kenya Kwanza alliance since he was in hospital when it was created.

“Things change and times change. Ruto is going to remain my very good friend. He belongs to a party called UDA, I belong to Chama Cha Kazi. My intention, initially, was that we work together but by the time I left Kenya, Ruto and UDA were very categorical that they were not for alliances,” Kuria said in an interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange.

“I have seen that since that time, everywhere I find a UDA logo there is also the ANC logo and the Ford Kenya logo so I assume that ANC and Ford Kenya are parties from Uganda so we will wait for them (UDA) to engage parties from Kenya.

“Kenya Kwanza and Azimio were formed while I was in a hospital bed, I can only be crazy to purport that I support things that were formed while I was in a hospital bed… We need time to understand whether what they are selling is compatible with our values,” he added.

Moses Kuria’s meeting with One Kenya Alliance leaders

Earlier this week, Kuria had been officially invited to join the One Kenya Alliance in a meeting with its principals on Sunday evening February 27, 2022.

Kuria held a meeting with party leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Narc Kenya (Martha Karua), KANU Executive Director George Wainaina representing Senator Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party) where he communicated his willingness to join the political formation on one condition.

The Gatundu South MP said that he was ready to join forces with other leaders but was sceptical about supporting ODM Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga.

“They invited Chama Cha Kazi and myself to join the One Kenya Alliance. Whereas we share many ideals between Chama Cha Kazi and OKA, we agreed to work together as long as OKA is not joining the Azimio Coalition which is incompatible with myself and the Chama Cha Kazi Party.

“We will hold a follow-up meeting on Wednesday, March 2 to agree on the way forward,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.