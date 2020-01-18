In an interview with the Saturday Nation, The MP narrated how the the president's closest relatives sponsored candidates against him in the Gatundu South Elections.

"This is despite the fact that I had worked very hard to deliver to my people, lifting the place from near-total darkness to electrification, initiating a roads upgrade programme and upgrading 75 per cent of secondary schools to have boarding facilities," said the MP.

He alleged that his toughest test was during the 2017 elections during the year's party nominations were even doctored to lock him out of vying for reelection. "I'm not sure I have fully recovered from that treachery," Kuria stated.

The MP went ahead to state that he had no personal differences with the President, it was his Thika speech about the development of Mt Kenya region that made elites paint him as a rebel in the eyes of the President.

"Rather than respond to the issues I was raising on the foreign-driven policies that were driving small traders to the point of committing suicide, the elitist cabal convinced the President I was the enemy and the problem" said Kuria.

The Vocal MP also went ahead to state that after the handshake a team of clueless people who didn't know the core elements of Jubilee were took over at the Office of the President and State House.

"To those like us who had navigated the post-2007 election torturous journey with Uhuru Kenyatta through consultation and lots of team work, this came as a total surprise and disappointment. To date, close to two years since the March 9, 2018 handshake, there has never been a meeting of the Jubilee Parliamentary Group to discuss the 'handshake' or the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)" said Moses Kuria.