Moses Kuria reports Stanley Livondo to DCI

Mr Kuria confirmed that he had asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti, to arrest the Kakamega politician for alleging there had been two separate instances of assassination attempts on President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Chama Cha Kazi proprietor stated that he felt a duty to report the matter because the remarks were made during his event.

"As the convener of the thanksgiving prayer meeting in Thika, I may not be responsible for what speakers said but it was my meeting and I have to take responsibility.

"I have today requested DCI boss George Kinoti to arrest Stanley Livondo following his reckless statement," Kuria confirmed.

Stanley Livondo's remarks at Moses Kuria's thanksgiving event

Livondo accused a senior government official of having tampered with President Uhuru Kenyatta's flights on two separate occasions.

Boisterous, Livondo claimed that the alleged attempts on President Kenyatta's life had caused the fallout with his deputy, Dr William Ruto.

Addressing "the people of Central Kenya", Livondo cautioned that the region needed to unite ahead of the August 9th polls to secure a pleasant future for the next 50 years.

The politician insisted that the vote-rich region needed to treat DP Ruto as President Kenyatta allegedly had, by giving him a wide berth.

Who is Stanley Livondo?

Stanley Livondo is not new to Kenya's national politics, in fact, he has become something of a permanent fixture in political discourse, especially around the General Election.

He earned himself the nickname "Mr Moneybags" in 2007 when he interrupted a meeting hosted by the then Ikolomani MP Dr Boni Khalwale and started throwing money at those in attendance.

He unsuccessfully tried his hand at Nairobi politics in both 2007 and 2013 when he respectively lost the Member of National Assembly elections in Lang'ata and Kamukuniji constituencies respectively.

Moving to his county of origin, Livondo also lost in an election in 2017 where he had vied for Kakamega Senator.

At the time, Mr Moneybags seemed so sure of his chances that he offered to fund his main challenger's campaign saying that the ANC party candidate lacked 'financial stamina'.

Cleophas Malala went on to secure the seat and has represented Kakamega at the Senate, in the 12th Parliament. Malala has also risen in status, becoming one of the most influential voices in the 2022 General Election.

At the beginning of his political career, Livondo was criticised for having not pursued education beyond O'levels, to which he responded with: "eaders are born and not created by academic papers."