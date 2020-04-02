Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has hit out at the government over its communications management strategy in announcing the story of two Kenyans who recovered from Covid19.

Kuria joined hundreds of Kenyans who have taken to social media to poke holes in the recovery story of Ivy Brenda Cherotich and Brian Orinda.

The outspoken legislator likened the story to the controversial miracle crusades presided over by Bishop David Owuor.

"From a communications point of view, the Government of Kenya performed badly on COVID-19 yesterday. Forget the Prophet Owuor healing Press Conference for the Brenda & Brian Initiative. Do not be fooled," the MP stated.

Kuria urged Kenyans to, however, follow the medical scientists recommendations by observing social distancing and maintaining high hygiene levels.

"Continue keeping safe. Corona Virus is a very lethal killer. 100,000 Americans will die in the next 2 weeks as confirmed by President Trump. I think someone misled my President yesterday. And I think my President is lonely. And I think my President misses his Deputy," Kuria added.

His statement came amid skepticism over the version of events narrated by Brenda who held multiple media interviews after holding a teleconference call with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with NTV, she mentioned that she suspected she may have contracted the disease in London where she "used multiple trains".

However, she would shortly after tell Citizen TV that she stayed in London for a one-hour layover before proceeding to Nairobi.