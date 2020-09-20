Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has made his first public appearance, about three weeks after announcing that he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease.

In photos seen by Pulse Live, Kuria had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to Africa Inland Church (AIC), Ziwani for the Installation Service of AIC Bishop for Nairobi area, Rev. Joshua Nzau Kimuyu.

Other elected leaders who accompanied the DP include; MPs Silvanus Osoro, Nickson Korir, and Ndindi Nyoro among others.

Photo

MP Moses Kuria attending a church service

Diagnosed with covid-19

On September 2nd, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria shared his Covid-19 story, saying that he had been battling the disease in a hospital bed for 27 days.

Kuria said he was admitted at the Karen Hospital and urged Kenyans to take the disease serious.

"I really hope that beyond all the debate around Covid-19, all and sundry will not forget that Corona Virus is real. The worst thing we can do is to lower our guard! And above all let us remember our gallant front line workers- Not just doctors and nurses like but subordinate staff who put their lives in the line of danger to give care to Corona Virus patients."

"If you are in a hospital bed- Like myself for the last 27 days here at Karen Hospital you witness first hand the amount of sacrifice they make amid vert difficult circumstances. You learn to focus more on the virus and our front line workers, and less on side shows. We shall overcome COVID-19," Kuria stated.