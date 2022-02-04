Moses Kuria’s message after DP Ruto visited him in Dubai [Photos]

Kuria made the invitation public after DP Ruto paid him a visit in Dubai, where he has been receiving treatment for the past few weeks. Dr Ruto was accompanied by Kapseret MP Oscar Kipchumba Sudi.

“Today I was visited by H.E the Deputy President William Ruto and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi in Dubai. I updated them on my recovery progress and formally invited them to join me and all Kenyans during the February 19th thanksgiving prayer day in Thika,” read Moses Kurua’s message.

The legislator underwent a rare surgery in Dubai as part of treatment for third-degree burns he sustained on his legs in September 2021.

Deputy President William Ruto and Oscar Sudi Visits Oscar Sudi in Dubai Pulse Live Kenya

How Moses Kuria was injured

During an interview with Francis Gachuri in October 2021, Kuria said that he suffered third-degree burns after using an electric blanket gifted to him by a friend.

"I am in hospital because I was involved in a minor incident in which I burnt my legs.

"I was first told that you connect it to the power, which I did. I connected it to power and stepped on it. At night, my legs raptured and I had to be rushed to hospital the following day," he disclosed.

The Chama Cha Kazi party leader has so far undergone eight surgeries to treat the injuries he sustained from the unfortunate incident.

“I am scheduled for stem cell surgery this week. This is a rare surgery and I will be among the pioneers to undergo it in the world,” he said before travelling to Dubai back in December 2021.

Stem cell therapy, also known as regenerative medicine, promotes the repair response of diseased, dysfunctional or injured tissue using stem cells.

Researchers grow stem cells in a lab. These stem cells are manipulated to specialize into specific types of cells, such as tissue cells, heart muscle cells, blood cells or nerve cells.

The specialized cells can then be implanted into a person to help regenerate and repair damaged parts.

DP Ruto has been missing from the campaign trail

The visit is the first confirmation that DP Ruto has not been in the country for most of the week, ending speculations on the 2022 presidential candidate's whereabouts.