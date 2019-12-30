Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Monday gave the strongest indication that he was ready to face off with President Uhuru Kenyatta in the local parliamentary election.

Kuria reacted after a close ally of President Kenyatta, David Murathe, announced that the head of state was likely to seek the Prime Minister's position which has been included in the proposals made by the BBI team.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said Deputy President William Ruto's camp did not have a problem with the arrangement where Kenyatta would remain as Prime Minister, so long as the DP proceeded to be President, but warned that would require the the Jubilee Leader to contest the Gatundu South seat against Kuria.

"If we pass the recommendations of BBI report as it is &DP Ruto wins the Presidency while HE U.Kenyatta is the Jubilee Party Leader with a majority in Parliament then former President U.Kenyatta can be the PM of course after battling it out with Moses Kuria&If President so wishes," Murkomen noted.

Kuria replied with a cryptic quote, saying he was not afraid of any contest.

"I don't back down, I can milk a lioness while sitting on a porcupine," the vocal MP said.

The Gatundu South MP had earlier mocked Murathe over his sentiments on President Kenyatta going for the PM seat in 2022.

"I envy my good friend David Murathe. His job is to deliver the message Kanze Dena will not. And he does it in two 45 seconds pronouncements every year and his job is done for the year. Dang! Lucky young man. Anyway uri matu niaugua. Uri maitho nieyonera. Turi a Ngai wa ciama uria utatiganagiria ndungata ciake (those who have ears have heard, those who have eyes have seen. We are God's children who never forsakes his children)," Kuria said.