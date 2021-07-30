Moses Kuria's message to Raila after NASA exit

In a message posted on his social media, Kuria told the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader that the decision was long overdue.

While suggesting that the former PM had been unduly exploited in NASA, the legislator claimed that the other principals had benefited from Odinga's political muscle.

"The best decision my friend Baba has ever made is to get out of NASA. You carry people on your back. They ride on your votes, your energy, your money. They scratch your neck. They pee on your back. And they go all over town saying they should be the Presidential Candidate because you are unelectable. What took you so long Baba?" Kuria posted.

ece-auto-gen

ODM exits NASA

The Orange party announced, Thursday, that it had resolved to exit the 2017 pact with Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford-Kenya, Wiper and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM).

In a statement, the party leader elaborated that ODM would be seeking to form a new political alliance ahead of the 2022 General Election.

"The ODM Party NEC has resolved that the party formally exit the NASA Coalition. We shall now embark on a new, inclusive and futuristic political trajectory. I’m impressed by team's enthusiasm in promoting our party’s social justice agenda," Raila's statement read.

ODM is the fourth party to officially exit the NASA coalition, this coming just days after Mr Odinga's co-principals also announced their displeasure with how ODM has conducted itself.

Former Vice Presidents Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Senators Moses Wetangula, Gideon Moi have formed the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We wish to confirm our irreversible commitment to the One Kenya Alliance in partnership with KANU and any other like-minded Kenyan. As far as we are concerned, NASA is part of our political history and all that remains is the final process of closure which includes a pursuit of financial accountability and statement," Wiper party's Mutula Kilonzo Jr announced during a recent press address.

CCM party leader Isaac Rutto is yet to declare his stand on the NASA divorce, though he is aligned to deputy president William Ruto.

In January, the former Bomet Governor shook hands with DP Ruto in what was taken to be their official 'cease-fire'.

In an interview with Nation, the former Governor stated that his differences with DP Ruto had never been personal.

"It was nothing personal... Dr Ruto’s ideas on creating jobs, fixing the economy, creating a conducive environment for industries to thrive, uniting Kenyans and giving them equal opportunities, providing universal health care resonate with mine," he stated.