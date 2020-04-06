Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Sunday threw shade at President Uhuru Kenyatta's government over debts owed to the Chinese government.

Kuria spoke while complaining over what appeared to be profiling of African students in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

African students have complained they have been subjected to unfair Covid19 tests as authorities have accused them of spreading the virus.

Kuria condemned the move but sarcastically noted that he was unable to call for a protest because of the debt Kenya owes China.

"In Guangzhou, China, the birthplace of COVID-19, they are now blaming Africans for spread of Corona Virus. Southern Medical University is even carrying out selective testing of African students only! Ningesema Tuzushe then i remembered zile madeni. Anyway this is not fair," Kuria stated.

Once an ardent supporter of President Kenyatta's government, Kuria has emerged as a major critic and skeptic of the current government.

The Gatundu South MP last week hit out at the government over its communications management strategy in announcing the story of two Kenyans who recovered from Covid19.