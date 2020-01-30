Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Wednesday hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner ODM Leader Raila Odinga for what he called persecution of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Kuria gave the analogy of a marriage with two wives where Kenyatta is the husband while Ruto is the first wife while Odinga is the second wife being given the Kikuyu derogatory term for an evil woman"gitimia".

"Today I want to talk directly to Uhuru Kenyatta, we love you. Some of us have been jailed at Pangani Police station because we were fighting for you to get a seat. If we have wronged you, forgive us because human beings make mistakes.

"But as our father, protect us from the shame of this second wife you have brought home. We were in Mombasa recently, I was ejected from my seat because I refused to stand for this second wife you brought to us.We have no problem because you are the one who brought us this evil woman and we have no say. They even forced Murkomen to refer to this wife as baba.

"Why are we being forced to stand up and call your wife baba. We are not seeking to eject this second wife, but please tell your evil second wife and her children to have some manners and respect children of the first wife," Kuria said at a burial ceremony in Kiambu which was attended by Ruto.

The legislator said Mt Kenya MPs were having a hard time because of the harassment meted on them by government officials, warning that they were likely to revolt against the President.

"Mt Kenya MPs cannot even sleep because of the harassment they are getting. I'm telling you this contempt will come to and end, its just too much," he added.