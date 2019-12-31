Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria sent a tweet to Opposition Chief Raila Odinga, asking him to find time to visit those affected by floods in Nyando, Kisumu County.

In the tweet, Kuria who recently said he supports the return of exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna threw shade at the former Prime Minister, saying that he (Odinga) still had time to visit Nyando because Miguna won’t be returning for the next few days.

“My heart goes to the people affected by floods in Nyando. @RailaOdinga get some time to visit them. Local boy Miguna wont be there at least for next 9 days,” said Moses Kuria.

Moses Kuria’s tweet to Raila over Nyando floods backfires

His words came after it was reported that most residents of Nyando had suffered displacement by floods, due to the heavy rain being experienced across the country.

The Gatundu South MP’s tweet was received by several mixed reactions from twitter users, as some told him off, while others were in agreement with his sentiments.

Here are the reactions;