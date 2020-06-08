Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has officially lost his Ford Kenya Party Leader's seat after the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu gazette notice which was published today Monday 8th of June.

Wetangula had put on a spirited fight after he was ousted in what was initially regarded a a bloodless coup led by his longtime allies - Ford Kenya Secretary General Eseli Simiyu and Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi.

Wetangula initially reacted by dismissing Wamunyinyi, Simiyu , and their allies from their positions but the changes were nullified by Registrar of Political Parties noting that the Bungoma Senator's team did not meet the threshold needed in the NEC meeting.

The Simiyu-led faction successfully organized a NEC meeting which picked Wamunyinyi as the acting Party Leader and Josephine Maungu as the acting National Organizing Secretary.

Ms Nderitu has now gazetted Wetangula as a former official and announced Wamunyinyi as the Party Leader.

ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi has condemned the removal of Wetangula as Party Leader, and accused ODM Leader Raila Odinga of orchestrating the move in order to weaken ODM's partner parties in the NASA coalition.