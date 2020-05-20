Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula's daughter Sheila Wetangula on Wednesday confirmed that her uncle Tony Waswa had died of Covid19.

The family had last week announced Waswa as having died at the Aga Khan Hospital where he was being treated for a "short illness".

On Wednesday, members of the public were curious over the extra safety precautions taken during the deceased's burial at the family home in Bungoma.

Moses Wetangula's daughter Sheila, confirms her uncle Tony Waswa died of Covid19

However, a Facebook post seen by Pulselive.co.ke and posted by Sheila Wetangula confirmed that the late Waswa was among the 50 who have died from Covid19 in Kenya.

"Tony I remember you would give me anything I needed. Covid you are an a**h*le. You robbed me family," Sheila wrote.

Until his death, Waswa served as the Personal assistant to his brother Tim Wanyonyi - who is also the Westlands MP.

Wetangula and Wanyonyi were among the small group of mourners who attended Waswa's brief sendoff.

Read Also: Senator Moses Wetangula’s Brother laid to rest in Bungoma