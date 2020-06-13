Detectives have launched investigation into the brutal murder of a 26-year old mother and her 11-year-old son, who were found dead in Joska area in Matungulu, Machakos County.

The lady aged 26 years was found lying naked on the bed with a deep cut on the face, while the body of her son was found staffed inside a 50 litre jerican, with the head chopped off.

An OB report seen by Pulse Live, indicates that one suspect by the name Jared Ochichi has been arrested. Ochichi who is the husband to the deceased is being held at Kangundo police station.

A crime scene

The bodies of the deceased, identified as Jackline Jared (Mother) and Amos Jared (Son) were moved to Kangundo level Four Hospital Mortuary, awaiting postmortem.

The Bizarre incident was reported to the police by Neighbors and upon visiting the crime scenes police officers recovered weapons believed to have been used in the murder.

The cause of the brutal murder has not yet been established.

The OB report

SUBJECT: MURDER INCIDENT REPORT:

REF MY OB.19/12/06/2020 AT 2040HRS.

IT HAS BEEN REPORTED BY GOOD SAMARITANS THAT TODAY THEY SUSPECTED ONE JACKLINE JARED KISII FEMALE ADULT AGED 26 YEARS TOGETHER WITH HER SON BY THE NAME AMOS JARED AGED 11 YEARS BOTH TO HAVE BEEN MURDERED. POLICE OFFICERS LED BY THE INCHARGE RUSHED TO THE SCENE IMMEDIATELY AT ACK AREA WITHIN JOSKA M/P REF. CJ 150940 ABOUT 4 KM WEST OF THE STATION. ON ARRIVAL AT THE SCENE, FOUND THE BODY OF THE LADY LYING NAKED ON THE BED INSIDE THEIR HOUSE WITH A DEEP CUT ON THE FACE. WHILE THE BODY OF THE BOY FOUND OUTSIDE THE HOUSE INSIDE A 50 LITRE PLASTIC JERRICAN WITH THE HEAD CHOPPED OFF NEXT TO JERICAN . MURDER WEAPONS RECOVERED. A SUSPECT BY THE NAME JARED OCHICHI ONSONGO KISII MALE ADULT AGED 33 YEARS WHO THE HUSBAND TO THE DECEASED WAS ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY TO ASSIST WITH INVESTIGATION. OFFICERS FROM SCENES OF CRIME PHOTOGRAPHED THE SCENE/ TWO BODIES. BOTH REMOVED TO KANGUNDO LEVEL 4 HOSPITAL MORTUARY AWAITING AUTOPSY.