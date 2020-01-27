A mother jumped from an ambulance after her two-year-old son died while being rushed to the hospital.

The woman identified as Naiso Leslie (26), jumped from the speeding vehicle after her son Solomon Leslie, succumbed to the illness as he was being rushed to Kajiado Referral Hospital.

According to a police report on the incident, Leslie opened the rear door of the ambulance and jumped to her death although she was pregnant.

“On reaching the location of the accident, the mother of the ailing child opened the rear door of the vehicle upon sensing that the boy condition was worsening, she jumped out of the moving vehicle and as a result, she sustained multiple injuries,” the reports stated.

The two-year-old boy was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital while the mother succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police at Kajiado Police Station are inspecting the county government's ambulance following the tragic incident.