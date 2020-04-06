President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has said that movement within the Nairobi Metropolitan area is allowed in the directive on cessation of movement announced by the President.

In a tweet, Waita clarified that movement within the Metropolitan will be allowed but will be within the set curfew limits from 5am to 7pm. The curfew began on Friday, March 27.

He pointed out that Kenyans will be required to wear face masks and keep 1.5 meters recommended social distance, as they go about their daily activity.

Mr Waita clarified that the only movement banned was coming in and going out of the Metropolitan area for 21 days.

Also Read: List of Nairobi areas and Counties that will be affected by Uhuru's travel ban

State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita. Movement within Nairobi Metro Area is allowed – State House official explains

“Please note:- Movement WITHIN the Nairobi Metro Area as defined in the Legal G.N. is PERMITTED subject to existing curfew, wearing of face masks & social distancing. What is PROHIBITED is movement IN TO & OUT OF the gazetted area for the period of 21 days effective 7.00pm tonight,” said Nzioka Waita.

Cessation of movement

His words came shortly after President Kenyatta announced a no movement order in the Nairobi Metropolitan area and Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale Counties.

“To contain and limit the spread of the disease to other parts of the Country, the National Security Council has sanctioned and caused the issuance of the following additional measures, as follows: I. That there shall be cessation of all movement by road, rail or air in and out of: (a) the Nairobi Metropolitan Area; and (b) the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa. II. The cessation of movement within Nairobi Metropolitan Area shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days; with effect from 7:00 pm on Monday, 6 th April, 2020. III. The movement within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and the Counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall continue subject to the nationwide curfew,” said President Uhuru.

Movement within Nairobi Metro Area is allowed – State House official explains

Also Read: Uhuru directs all Kenyans to wear face masks in public

The no movement directive takes effect on Wednesday 8th April from 7pm in the three counties.

In the directive, the president said that transportation of foodstuff and other cargo will continue.

"The movement of food supplies and other cargo will continue as normal during the declared containment period through road, railway and air. VIII. Any cargo-carrying vehicle or vessel shall be charged to a single driver and designated assistants; all of whom shall be designated as such in writing by the owner or operator of the said vehicle or vessel with reference to that vehicle or vessel," said the President.