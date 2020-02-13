Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome has sued Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and IG Hillary Mutyambai.

In documents filed in court, the Kandara MP sought the help of the court over the withdrawal of her security.

Ms Wahome said police bodyguards who had been assigned to her were recalled and she was yet to be informed why.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome

She further stated that she has neither been charged nor informed of any investigations being conducted against her on suspicion of having committed any crimes.

Claims of life in danger

Wahome argues that she is unable to effectively discharge her duties to members of her constituency and the country due to the withdrawal of her security.

The MP has in the past claimed that her life was in danger following her firm political stand and her remarks.

She also said this in her court documents stating that she was worried over the withdrawal of her security due to recent remarks she made which she directed to the government.

“They had sent goons to try and interrupt my event of issuing bursary cheques but our intelligence recognised them and we called police who arrested 22 of them," Wahome said.

"Let them know that I will not be cowed or intimidated by their evil schemes. Let them also know that I am guarded and we shall face each other,” she added.