Sirisia MP John Walukhe and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu have finally been granted bail by the High Court, three months after Chief magistrate Elizabeth Juma found them guilty of fraud involving Ksh313 million in the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) maize scandal.

The two were released on a Ksh10 Million and Ksh20 million bail respectively pending an appeal of the ruling that found them guilty of graft.

Justice John Oyiengo of the High Court who presided over the matter ordered the two to deposit their travel documents with the court and report to the deputy registrar once every month.

The two were convicted of receiving Ksh313m in false claims for the storage of NCPB maize. The Sirisia MP was then sentenced to a combined 67-year jail term, or pay a fine Ksh1.04 billion.

Wakhungu was sentenced to 69 years in prison or pay a fine of Ksh1.02 billion.